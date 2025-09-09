© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

White House pushes back on Epstein 'birthday book' revelations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 7:51 AM AKDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Washington Post reporter Kadia Goba about the fallout from the latest revelations about the one-time friendship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein before the former became a politician and the latter became a convicted sex offender.

Congressional Democrats have released a lewd drawing sent by Trump to Epstein for his 50th birthday, which Trump denies drawing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom