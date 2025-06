/ Charleston, South Carolina, holds a rich history of Juneteenth. (Peter Hamlin/AP illustration)

We’re centering our Juneteenth coverage in Charleston, South Carolina, first talking about slave tags with Chad Stewart, curator of history at the Charleston Museum, followed by a conversation with singer Mumu Fresh about the joy and celebration of Juneteenth through music.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR