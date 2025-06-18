Trump pushes back TikTok's sell-by date for a third time

Updated June 19, 2025 at 8:21 AM AKDT

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday putting more time on the clock for the popular short video app TikTok, five months after the start date of a federal law banning it in the U.S. unless it splits with its Beijing-based owner, ByteDance.

The order grants the company a 90-day reprieve from enforcement of The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act , which Congress passed with bipartisan support last year and former president Biden signed into law. It was slated to take effect in January.

The extension is Trump's third such lifeline for the app since taking office, ordering the Department of Justice to take no enforcement action nor impose penalties against any entity for noncompliance with the law.

In a statement posted online, TikTok said it is "grateful for President Trump's leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available for more than 170 million American users and 7.5 million U.S. businesses that rely on the platform."

The executive order comes in the wake of a high-stakes meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials in London last week where the two sides agreed on a framework to get stalled trade negotiations back on track. Analysts say the fate of TikTok is linked to the broader trade spat.

The law demands that TikTok, which the company said in early 2024 was used by more than half of Americans, should not be controlled by a company in China. Lawmakers worried that it could be used to spy on, or influence, American users.

TikTok fought the ban all the way to the Supreme Court, calling it a violation of free speech rights — but the high court upheld the law .

The ban was slated to go into effect on January 19, 2025, the day before Trump took office. Just before midnight on January 18, TikTok took itself offline and disappeared from app stores. The following morning, although still not yet in office, Trump promised he'd pause enforcement of the ban, and the app came back online .

On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order effectively pushing back the start of the ban by 75 days, and promising immunity for other tech companies that provide back end services for the app, such as Apple and Google, which offer it in their web stores.

In April, as the new deadline approached, a deal seemed to be taking shape that would have handed a majority stake to a consortium of U.S. companies, allowing them to license TikTok's algorithm. But the deal collapsed after Trump slapped sky-high tariffs on China and fired National Security Council officials, one of whom was involved in the TikTok deal. He granted the company another 75-day reprieve, with an end date on June 19.

In an email to NPR, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu reiterated Beijing's pledge to handle "relevant matters" according to Chinese laws and regulations.

"The U.S. side should provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for the companies concerned operating in the United States," Liu said.

Some legal experts say Trump's delays run afoul of the law banning TikTok, which allows for a single 90-day extension but only if certain conditions are met, like certifying to Congress that a divestiture from ByteDance is in motion.

Speaking before the latest promise of an extension, Ryan Calo, a professor at the University of Washington law school who follows tech, says Trump has operated outside the statutory framework so far.

"This president is not operating within Congress's intent," he said. "It sets a bad precedent, wherein the president feels like he can simply ignore a congressional statute."

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued a statement accusing the Trump administration of "flouting the law and ignoring its own national security findings" about the risks posed by a Chinese-controlled TikTok. "An executive order can't sidestep the law, but that's exactly what the president is trying to do."

The White House did not return a request for comment on the legal grounds for these extensions.

For his part, Trump contends that he is operating within the bounds of the law. Asked on Tuesday if he had the legal basis to extend the reprieve, Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One: "Yeah, sure. Yeah, we do."

Moves by Trump and his administration to assure TikTok and its service providers that U.S. authorities will not prosecute anyone under the law have been enough for the popular app to stay online. Apple and Google restored TikTok to their app stores in February.

Calo says these companies are at risk because "every company that helps bring TikTok to Americans is technically violating an act of Congress right now and has been for months."

"They're taking a risk by continuing to support TikTok on the strength of this president's commitment that he's not going to prosecute, because it doesn't say that, you know, people that are helping TikTok are off the hook," Calo said. Although Trump's January executive order says the Justice Department "shall take no action" to enforce the ban or administer penalties, he says, "There are zero guarantees."

Apple and Google did not reply to emailed questions about Trump's reprieves for TikTok.

