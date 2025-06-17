Leader of top FEMA disaster coordination office resigns, as Trump moves to eliminate agency

The leader of the country's top disaster coordination office has resigned, the latest high-level official to resign from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as President Trump moves to eliminate the agency.

Jeremy Greenberg led the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA since 2020. He resigned last week, he confirmed to NPR.

The top FEMA position is currently held by an interim leader, David Richardson, who has no prior emergency management experience . After he was installed in May, Reuters reported more than a dozen top FEMA employees resigned.

Greenberg's resignation further hobbles the agency, as the U.S. enters its busiest season for extreme weather disasters including hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Climate change is causing more severe weather across the country.

The National Response Coordination Center acts like air traffic control for first responders after a hurricane, tornado, flood, wildfire, earthquake or other national emergency. It's a crucial role, because responding to deadly disasters requires equipment, employees and expertise from multiple federal agencies and from state and local governments.

For example, when Hurricane Helene barreled ashore last year, millions of people across multiple states were under evacuation orders. Greenberg's team was activated three days before the storm made landfall, according to Congressional testimony by then-FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell.

The center kept track of where FEMA employees and equipment were prepositioned before the storm arrived, how other agencies like the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Transportation were responding, where emergency shelters were located and how many first responders had been deployed to help in each affected place.

Greenberg told NPR he will continue to work at FEMA for two more weeks, and referred all other questions to FEMA leaders.

The agency did not respond to questions from NPR about who would lead its disaster coordination office after Greenberg departs. In an email to NPR, a spokesperson for the agency acknowledged Greenberg's resignation and wrote, "FEMA has the right leadership in place to continue to be laser focused on our mission and are fully prepared for Hurricane season."

President Trump says he intends to eliminate FEMA as soon as December of this year, and he has appointed a council of governors, cabinet members and emergency management experts to recommend changes to the agency by mid-November.



Copyright 2025 NPR