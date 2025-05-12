Are you honoring a loved one this Memorial Day? Tell us about them

Every year on the last Monday in May, the U.S. observes Memorial Day in honor of deceased military service members. To commemorate this date, NPR wants to know whom you are honoring.

Have you lost a loved one in service to the U.S.? Share your story with NPR, and it could appear in the Up First newsletter on May 26. Please share your responses by Friday, May 16.

See some of your responses — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter .

Copyright 2025 NPR