Readers share wishes for 2025: Be kind to each other and Earth! Learn from birds!

What would you wish for to improve life on Earth in 2025?

That's a question we put to global thinkers and leaders as the new year dawned. Their wishes covered everything from fulfilling the legacy of Jimmy Carter to creating a healthier, more peaceful and compassionate world.

We also asked our readers for their wishes. We got dozens of responses with common themes, from highlighting the need to protect the well-being of the planet to simply being kinder to one another.

Thanks to our readers for sharing their hopes for the year ahead. Here's a glimpse of what they had to say:

Keep an open mind

"My wish is that we open ourselves up to curiosity again, filling the gaps in our society with compassion and empathy," writes Rachel Fischer of Dayton, Ohio. "I think that so much of what is wrong in society now is that we don't ask questions to understand but to gain ammunition."

Fischer, who works in banking, says she "had the privilege of helping new immigrants, post-incarcerated citizens and others who have been consistently left out of the conversation get set up with their personal finances. Each person who sat in my office had a story to tell about their journey, regardless of where they came from. Being hungry to understand their journeys let me be a better partner for them, but it also kept my world open."

Be kind to others

KJ Bailey of Kent, Ohio, shares a simple but powerful hope: "My wish is for people to find a way to be nice to others, whether by saying 'hello,' sharing a sandwich, offering water on a hot day, or offering a smile. Simply being nice is so underrated. I'll make sure I follow my own advice, and I believe when others spread the 'niceness,' we'll all be better off."

And we should strive for personal growth, notes Nelson Navas, of Mobile, Ala. "May this be the year that each and every one of us create a mental image of the wisest, kindest and most compassionate person we can imagine, and strive every day to become that person," he writes.

Sarah Schuetz, of Asheville, N.C., hopes we reflect on our motivations and mindset: "May all humans remember to speak and act from love instead of from fear that someone or something they love is in jeopardy, large or small. It is possible to feel fear and act from love."

Marnie Hammer, of Kansas City, Mo., calls for more thoughtfulness in our conversations. "I would like to see everyone be careful of the language they use. Just because someone has different opinions doesn't make them into an enemy," she writes. "Our rhetoric could use a lot fewer violent or angry adjectives. If we could learn to listen to each other and begin dialogues over the values that are important to each of us, perhaps we could begin to find common ground."

Be kind to the planet, too

Alice Keyes, of Cresco, Pa., hopes that world leaders recognize the urgency of climate change and take steps to combat global warming. "My most fervent wish for the world in 2025 is that all governments – but especially those of rich nations – realize the seriousness of global warming. I hope they find the political will to stop the destructive practices of fossil fuel extraction like mining and fracking, and invest and implement renewable energy solutions," she writes. "I know there is a huge host of issues to be dealt with on Earth, but if we don't solve this one, none of the others will matter because our planet will no longer be liveable."

But personal responsibility is also important, says Greg Zahradnik of Louisville, Ky. He hopes people take their own steps to heal the planet: "I wish people would take it upon themselves to reduce the effects of climate change and not just wish and wait for the government or institutions to do it for them. Turn off unnecessary lights, close doors and windows during heating or cooling seasons, add insulation and seals to your homes and businesses. … Walk more, drive less, make your next vehicle less energy intensive."

An environmental studies university student in Iowa, Kara Grady, reminds us of the beauty that already exists: "My wish as a budding ecologist in the heartland, is for more people to embrace our native plants and the beauty they add to the landscape. I could do the usual talking points of carbon capture, water purification, pollinator habitat, and the other ecosystem economic benefits most professionals like to talk about. But in a state that's often described as flyover country, I believe we deserve more beauty from our intensively farmed landscapes and concrete caged urban areas."

And Olga Vilella of Chicago hopes youth will lead the charge: "As an older person, my sincerest wish for the coming year is for young people to truly embrace recycling. No more plastic water bottles, please! Make thrifting your default mode. Insist that your community expand recycling programs. And in so doing, embrace an hopeful attitude towards the Earth's future. Humanity has survived other catastrophes. We, some of us, at least, will survive this one. The bigger the group of committed environmentalists, the larger the chances of survival."

Get a psychic boost from birds

Marelle Kuo of Michigan tells the story of how an owl helped her discover birding and also reconnect with other passions, which changed her entire world view during the pandemic. She wishes everyone could find that kind of inspiration:

"My wish: Everyone could experience the magic of birding. The pandemic changed me. It changed my priorities and how I view the world. Becoming an accidental birder saved my life. My world had become dark and gloomy, and birding filled it with color and wonder. It also helped me return to my first loves: reading and writing.

True story: An owl took up residence in the tree near my bedroom window. I could hear him night after night. I would miss him when he was not there. I started daydreaming about what he might say and why he was staying with us. That is how I started writing my fantasy book and the Half Magical Book Club, an inclusive and safe community for diverse readers, writers and birders."

Pay attention to mental health — at home and at work

"My wish is that people start cultivating better practices mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually," writes Wyse Ra Roderick of St. Louis, Mo. "I think it's important that we are intentional and deliberate with our words and actions. I wish that children who are experiencing suffering (war, homelessness, domestic violence, food insecurity) are provided resources/care to relieve them of their suffering."

And Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, psychiatrist-in-chief at Pinnacle Medical Services in Nigeria, stresses the importance of mental health in the workplace: "As we step into 2025, my deepest wish is for workplaces to embrace a culture where mental health conversations are not just accepted but actively encouraged. A workplace should be more than a space for productivity, it should be a sanctuary where employees feel seen, heard, empowered and supported. Imagine organizations where psychological safety is as prioritized as physical safety, and where leaders champion open dialogue about mental health without stigma. In such environments, employees would feel valued, free to express vulnerability, and confident that seeking help will not lead to judgment or discrimination. … When we normalize mental health conversations, we create workplaces that thrive on compassion, innovation and resilience."

Be a global citizen

Global unity is essential to tackling the world's most pressing problems, writes Claudia Cholst, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in her wish for "a lasting peace and respect among nation states and indigenous peoples, and a willingness to globalize for the benefit of climate change, prevention of disaster and disease, cybersecurity, chaotic migratory practices, prevention of waste, and water and food scarcity."

Oscar Cifuentes, a migrant from Guatemala who lives in Costa Rica, expresses a simple wish for international relations: "Washington spoke of a 'friendly disposition' in communities. Nowadays, I see a lack of courtesy. Starting with something easy like that might make things better."

And Lisa Marchal of Indianapolis hopes for greater strides in global health, so that "millions fewer people die of preventable poverty-related causes."

Tian Johnson, founder of a Pan African health justice group, wishes for a brighter future for Africa:

"My wish for Africa in 2025 is that we can all find the courage, safety, and support to claim our birthright to prosperity and happiness. I envision an Africa that is no longer just a place where we struggle to survive but one where the focus shifts from daily survival to achieving prosperity and success beyond our wildest dreams. An Africa that would leave our ancestors speechless, unable to comprehend the magnitude of our joy and freedom. … An Africa where our worth is not measured by our proximity to whiteness or colonial legacies but one that seizes opportunities to build anew, to reimagine our future, to challenge the status quo, and to always, always dream. And then, an Africa that takes hold of those dreams with both hands, with steadfast determination and unwavering conviction — collectively working to make those dreams become a reality — because we can. Because we must."

Demand more of our leaders

Nancy Krehling, of Harrisburg, Pa., hopes Americans consider the broader implications of selecting a leader: "My wish is for Americans to consider the personality (ethics, past actions, decency, etc.) of the candidate they select for president instead of only what he will do for them individually. Less selfishness and more of a consideration for the next generations of human beings and other beings (animals and environment) that will inherit our mistakes."

San Diego's Marlina Lukman would like our leaders to address loneliness, which has been shown to increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and dementia. "My wish is for technology to help fight the global epidemic of loneliness. Currently, in our high-tech always-connected environment, people are drawn to be more and more lonely together," she writes. "Why not use technology to bring humanity back to the sense of togetherness and shared goals of bettering the earth? Let us choose leaders that will drive toward these goals. Let Big Tech collaborate with these leaders to promote peace and not war, not aggressiveness but fairness."

Stephen Yoder, of Harrisonburg, Va., wishes for peace in Israel and Gaza : "I wish for an end to tactics of oppression and fear between the leaders of Israel and Palestine. For an agreement that would enable self-determination, freedom of movement, fair land ownership for the people. For international intervention and assistance to rebuild and restore the foundations of life and a functional society in Gaza and the West Bank: food, shelter, clothing, health care, security, dignity."

Can government leaders set a civil tone for the coming year? Debra Vian, of Henderson, N.C., hopes so: "I wish for civil and respectful discourse among all people, but particularly among our governmental leaders. If we take a moment to collect our thoughts and consider the points of view of others, perhaps rational and fair actions can result."



