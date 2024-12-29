Stories that gave us joy (and a new workout routine) in 2024
We're a big fan of that classic Louis Armstrong song:
"When you're smilin' keep on smilin', the whole world smiles with you."
In the year 2024, here are some of the Goats and Soda stories that made us smile. In a year when headlines were often grim, we'd like to share them with you for an end-of-year moment of happiness.
Can a picture make you happy? We asked photographers and here's what they sent us
Fold paper. Insert lens. This $2 microscope changes how kids see the world
'Never lose courage': A Paralympian who could barely walk as a kid takes 2 track medals
The Bolivian women who skateboard in Indigenous garb
How a bunk bed acrobat from a favela in Brazil became the #2 female gymnast in the world
Forget about the gym! Chicken-sizing will keep you fit. Bonus: Fresh eggs
