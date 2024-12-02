Photos: See inside the Bidens' last White House Christmas
The White House is decked out for the holidays.
First Lady Jill Biden gave her holiday message to the nation from the East Room of the White House and thanked volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays.
The theme of this year's holiday decorations is 'A Season of Peace and Light.'
The decorations are a reflection of what matters to the Bidens as they celebrate the Christmas season in the White House one last time.
More than 300 volunteers spent the past week decorating the White House's public spaces and its 83 Christmas trees with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 paper doves and some 165,000 lights used on wreaths, garlands and other displays, according to the Associated Press.
Take a look.
