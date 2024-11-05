GOP strategist explains Trump's possible path to the White House

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

On this election morning, we have also called Rob Burgess, who worked for Trump's campaigns in 2016 and 2020 and then was campaign manager for Asa Hutchinson, who was a Trump critic in this year's primaries. Mr. Burgess, welcome to the program.

ROB BURGESS: Thanks for having me, Steve.

INSKEEP: We just heard a Democrat talking about their effort, trying so hard to win over Republicans. They have some high-profile ones. Liz Cheney is the first who comes to mind. Why didn't they win you over?

BURGESS: Quite frankly, it's because of the process they went to to get to their nominee. You know, Kamala Harris has not received a single primary vote in this election, and the Democrat Party changed their own rules to disenfranchise voters. That's not democratic. That's not in the spirit of our election system. And I think that's truly what's going to turn off a lot of independents and a lot of those swing Republicans that might have been looking for another option.

INSKEEP: I guess we'll note Democrats seem to like their choice now. Let me ask about Trump, though. Asa Hutchinson, who you worked for, was one of those who raised questions about Trump. The Wall Street Journal gave a final assessment the other day, which was very interesting. They were favorable to Trump - his resilience, in some ways - and then they addressed the fear that he would overtake the Constitution and be a fascist. And they essentially said, we doubt that, but only because he's too chaotic and has too short an attention span to conduct a coup. Do you agree with that assessment?

BURGESS: I do agree with that assessment, mostly because I've never known Donald Trump to be a fascist. I truly do believe he loves this country, and he wants to see the best for it and that he does look at his role right now as the repairer-in-chief to fix what has become broken over the last 3 1/2 years.

INSKEEP: Does Trump's campaigning over the past couple of weeks - the variety of issues he's raised - make you feel like he's going to repair things?

BURGESS: I really do think he is prepared to do that, and I think that's the team he's trying to assemble. Look at the broad support he's receiving from people like Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, RFK Jr., a former presidential Democrat candidate. And they're all pointing to Donald Trump and saying, this is the right man at the right time.

INSKEEP: It's true. Trump has said that he will give - he will invite RFK Jr. to go wild on health care and other issues, and we've discussed that on the air. Let me ask you, as you look at tonight's results - it's hard to predict anything that could happen with such a close election - but what states or what factors will you be watching that will give you an idea how things are likely to go?

BURGESS: We're really going to watch Pennsylvania. This is going to be the linchpin in this election. And as far as it comes to the Electoral College, Kamala Harris needs to win Pennsylvania. Otherwise, her math does not work. And then when you're looking at the Senate and the House, I'm really keeping an eye on Wisconsin for the Senate. If Eric Hovde can beat long-term incumbent Tammy Baldwin there, Republicans could very well reach 53 seats in the Senate. And then as far as the House, I'm looking at New Mexico's 2nd district, with former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, the Republican, taking on sitting Congressman Gabe Vasquez in a rematch from 2022.

INSKEEP: Democrats are in a bad position in the Senate. They are favored - they're expected to lose control, but they're hoping to avoid that result in part by pulling off an upset in either Florida or Texas. Do you see very much risk for your party in either state?

BURGESS: I really don't. Rick Scott is very popular here in Florida, and the Democrat doesn't even seem to be campaigning very aggressively. I'm down here right now, and I can't tell you a single Democrat Senate sign I've seen. And as far as Texas, the last poll I saw had Ted Cruz up four points. I think on Election Day, Texans are going to trust leadership that they know and not throw a wrench into the cycle this late and with this new presidency.

INSKEEP: One final question. The hidden Harris voter - we've had some reports of this - people who are reluctant to confess their votes for Harris in more conservative settings, the same way in the past some people were reluctant to confess a vote for Trump. Do you think that phenomenon might turn out to be real?

BURGESS: I really don't think so. I think you're more likely to see the secret Trump voter once again that - people realize that their economic issues are more important, and they need to fix that problem, and they simply don't have confidence in the vice president.

INSKEEP: Rob Burgess, Republican strategist, thanks for your time, sir.

