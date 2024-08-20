WATCH: Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, addresses the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Jack Schlossberg may not use the Kennedy name professionally, but that doesn't make him any less a member of the powerful political family.

He's the son of U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

That means Schlossberg is, of course, also cousin to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose comments about COVID-19 vaccines and bear-related activities have been controversial.

Though they may share blood, Schlossberg (and others in the Kennedy clan) have strongly opposed RFK Jr.'s run for office.

"He's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame," President Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg said of his cousin on Instagram in July 2023. "I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment."

Famous political family aside, the 31-year-old Schlossberg has other professional endeavors — including a stint as a political columnist for Vogue since earlier this year.

And like any good millennial, Schlossberg frequently uses social media to get his thoughts out, including who he's backing in this election. (No surprise: It's Harris and Walz).

Earlier today, Schlossberg made sure to post on TikTok, where he has almost 360,000 followers, that he was speaking tonight.

This is the second time Schlossberg has addressed the Democratic National Convention. In 2020, he gave an address (also on the second night) entitled "We Lead from the Oval Office."

Watch his full remarks:

