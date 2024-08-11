NPR News Photos: See what happened at the Olympic closing ceremony By NPR Staff Published August 11, 2024 at 4:53 PM AKDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Michael Reaves / Getty ImagesA general view as the final Olympic Ring is lifted into place to assemble the Olympic Rings during the Closing Ceremony on Sunday. The Paris Olympics wrapped up Sunday with a lavish closing ceremony. It marked the end of a remarkable 2 1/2 weeks of competition and controversy. We take a look at the celebration. Copyright 2024 NPR Julie Sebadelha / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesAn overview shows Lithuania's athletes parading during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesJapan's athletes take part in the athletes parade during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesGold medalist of women's marathon swimming, the Netherlands' Sharon Van Rouwendaal, celebrates with her medal on Sunday. Natacha Pisarenko / AP / APAthletes wave a French flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday. Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesSilver medal winner, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, gold medalist Netherlands' Sifan Hassan and bronze medalist Kenya's Hellen Obiri pose during the podium ceremony for the women's marathon event on Sunday. Phil Noble / Reuters / ReutersA pianist performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Petr David Josek / AP / APAthletes parade on Sunday. Michael Reaves / Getty Images / Getty ImagesThe Golden Voyager descends into the stadium as a light show takes place on Sunday. Phil Noble / Reuters / ReutersNew International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission member Marcus Daniell during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters / ReutersDancers perform during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Ashley Landis / AP / APAthletes pose for a selfie on Monday. Andy Chua / Reuters / ReutersFrench opera singer Benjamin Bernheim performs Hymn To Apollo on Sunday. Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesGold medalist for the women's long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States, reacts during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Julie Sebadelha / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesAn overview shows Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles holding the Olympic flag on Sunday. Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesActor Tom Cruise descends from the roof of the stadium on Sunday. Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesU.S. singer H.E.R. performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Rebecca Blackwell / AP / APBritish athletes react during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters / ReutersAthletes of Suriname sit on the floor during the closing ceremony on Sunday. Aurelien Morissard / AP / APPeople watch a TV program airing the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday. Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty ImagesInternational Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (center) shakes hands with France's judoka Teddy Riner on Sunday. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images / Getty ImagesA photograph of swimming gold medalist Leon Marchand of France celebrating winning the men's 200 meter individual medley final is projected in Montmartre overlooking the fireworks of the closing ceremony on Sunday.