Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy to retire at the end of the month

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says he will retire from congress at the end of this year, departing before the end of his term.

McCarthy announced his plans in an essay published in the Wall Street Journal.

"No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing," McCarthy wrote. "That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country. It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started."

McCarthy was removed as speaker earlier this year in a rare vote of the House on a Motion to Vacate the Chair. His ouster led to a three-week debacle where Washington was paralyzed as the House was unable to function.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

