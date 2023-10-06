A New Mexico judge rules against Republicans in a redistricting case

A judge in New Mexico has upheld the state's congressional map, turning away a challenge from conservatives.

The state Republican Party and other plaintiffs had argued that the Democratic-controlled Legislature diluted GOP votes when it split the conservative southeastern corner of the state into three districts.

When sending the case to a lower court, the New Mexico Supreme Court had said that some partisan gerrymandering is acceptable in the state, as long as it's not "egregious."

In his ruling Friday — which followed a bench trial and could be appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court — state District Judge Fred Van Soelen said Democratic lawmakers' dilution of votes was "substantial" but not "egregious."

The decision could be yet another redistricting case that affects the balance of power in the U.S. House.

Last year, New Mexico Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez narrowly ousted the previous incumbent, Yvette Herrell, in the state's competitive 2nd Congressional District, and the two could square off in a rematch in the 2024 election.

