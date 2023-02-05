The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, reports say

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press, ESPN and The New York Times.

The decision, which came on Sunday, occurred two days after the All-Star guard reportedly made a trade request.

It marks the end of a tense relationship between the Nets and the 30-year-old basketball player, which spanned four seasons. In his first season, he missed dozens of games due to a shoulder injury.

Irving endured several high-profile battle with the Nets, including missing dozens of games over his refusal to meet New York City's vaccine mandate for athletes. The city later expanded exemptions to its vaccine mandate.

Irving also missed out on games after he was suspended for sharing a link to an antisemitic film on social media.

Irving's social media post also led Nike to terminate its contract with the basketball player, including shelving the release of the Kyrie 8 signature shoe.

The Mavericks declined to confirm the news with NPR. However, The Athletic reported that the Nets traded Irving in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith as well as "an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and multiple future second-round picks."

Despite only playing in fewer than 150 games with the Nets, Irving still averages 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season, according to ESPN.

