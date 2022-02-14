© 2022 KBBI
NPR News

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19

By Merrit Kennedy
Published February 14, 2022 at 8:12 AM AKST
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall speaks to members of staff as she attends the opening of the charity and community Kitchen "Nourish Hub," created to fight against social isolation and loneliness, in west London on Thursday.
Geoff Pugh
/
AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall speaks to members of staff as she attends the opening of the charity and community Kitchen "Nourish Hub," created to fight against social isolation and loneliness, in west London on Thursday.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and wife to the U.K.'s Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 several days after her husband also received a positive test.

Camilla is self-isolating and officials from her residence, Clarence House, have alerted organizations she was in contact with, according to a statement in multiple British news outlets.

Charles tested positive last Thursday, but Camilla tested negative that day and proceeded with three public engagements, the BBC reported. Those include a visit to a community food hub that is being used to deliver meals to elderly and vulnerable people.

Last week, ahead of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's monarchy, the queen said that when Charles becomes king, she wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort. The announcement is seen as a way to clarify the title and status of Camilla, who has experienced ups and downs with the royal family over the decades.

NPR News
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
