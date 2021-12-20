Trump ally and far-right conspiracy promoter Alex Jones sues House Jan. 6 committee

Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, in an effort to block the panel from obtaining documents and compelling the right-wing provocateur to testify.

In the lawsuit filed on Monday, Jones said he was subpoenaed in November by the House Select Committee to provide documents and testimony about his role regarding the Capitol insurrection.

"The Select Committee has requested countless documents that Jones possesses for various subjects including about his participation in legally permitted protests in Washington, D.C., financial transactions pertaining to those protests, and documents sufficient to determine how he promoted the protests," the suit says.

"Through counsel, Jones has raised a number of constitutional objections to both the deposition subpoena and the document subpoena," it says.

Jones said he has offered to provide documents and written answers to the panel's questions, which he said the committee refused.

Instead, he charges, the committee called on Jones to appear in person to be deposed on Jan. 10, 2022.

Jones has insisted that if he is compelled to testify, he will assert his Fifth Amendment right, which protects citizens from being forced to provide incriminating evidence against themselves during legal proceedings.

Jones helped organize the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse that preceded the riot, and he also claimed to facilitate a donation that covered significant funding for the event. He also spoke at a Jan. 6 event at Freedom Plaza.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the panel in recent months

Cleta Mitchell, a Republican lawyer who aided in former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election results, last week filed a suit to stop the House's subpoena for relevant phone records related to the Capitol attack.

Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, sued the panel earlier this month to try to block subpoenas from the committee. He has since been held in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena.

And Trump, for whom the rally-turned-riot was held, in October sued the committee and the National Archives to stop the panel from acquiring his presidential records tied to the attack.

"The Committee's request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by [President] Biden and designed to unconstitutionally investigate President Trump and his administration. Our laws do not permit such an impulsive, egregious action against a former President and his close advisors," Trump's lawsuit alleged at the time.

