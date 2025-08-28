Homer OPUS, hires new director, Dr. Elizabeth White, from Idaho

Homer OPUS, is nonprofit organization, formed in 2019 that involves at least 250 youth each year on the southern Kenai Peninsula in the practice of learning to play the violin and other stringed instruments in both local schools and private/ club practice. The organization also offers opportunities for adults. This summer they hired a new director after receiving national and international applicants.

The OPUS new director, Dr. Elizabeth White, originally from Idaho, fell in love with strings when she started playing violin and viola in her fifth grade school orchestra. She now holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in viola performance from the University of Memphis as well as degrees from Boise State University and the University of Idaho. White is passionate about music education and has extensive experience guiding students of all ages to success and finding joy with music. She came across the application for Homer's OPUS on the Suzuki Association website. After being hired, White moved to Homer with her husband Bill in mid-July.

White’s extensive background in performance and teaching, including a notable stint with 700 students in Arizona, aligns with the Opus mission to make music instruction accessible. Opus emphasizes inclusivity, offering free first semesters and a lending library of instruments, to foster lifelong learning and success through music. President of the organization, Miranda Weiss, said that one of White’s characteristics that really caught her attention was her ability to recognize and recall the name of each of her 700 students in Arizona.

With the start of the school year, White began her position in Homer.

“I have been to all the schools, and I've met the teachers, but the program has only started at Chapman so far, Fireweed will be going on Wednesday. Paul Banks will start classes on September 9th,” White said.

White mentioned other events already started for the fall:

“We're going to have a Spooky Strings concert. The date is not officially confirmed, but it'll be before Halloween, and it'll be in Homer High School in the Commons, and it'll be a spooktacular time, okay, but that will feature our after school component. So we'll have the adult orchestra, and then we have two additional groups. We have a third and fourth grade group called our Overtures. We also have a fifth through 12th grade group called our Scherzos. Advanced high school students will be able to play with the adult orchestra,” she said.