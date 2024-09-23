Homer nonprofit hosts concert to fund stage-four breast cancer film

A Homer-based nonprofit hosted a fundraiser featuring the music and storytelling duo Acoustic Eidolon last Thursday. The event aimed to raise money for Affinityfilms’ latest project, which focuses on understanding stage-four breast cancer.

Since its founding in 1982, Affinityfilms has produced films, public service announcements, and other media projects centered around social change. Executive Director Mary Katzke said the upcoming event is critical in securing the support needed to complete the film. The project holds particular significance for Katzke, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage-four breast cancer herself.

"The mission of this concert, which is also a fundraiser, is to help us raise the money to finish our current film, which is on the understanding of stage-four breast cancer, and that is something I'm personally going through myself right now," Katzke said.

The event took place at the Second Star mansion in Homer. Katzke said the venue’s unique design will enhance the performance by Acoustic Eidolon. The duo, made up of Joe Scott on a custom-built double-neck guitjo and cellist Hannah Alkire, performed a variety of pieces that take advantage of the mansion’s acoustics.

In addition to raising funds, Katzke said some donors provided tickets for cancer patients who wished to attend but may not have been able to afford a ticket.

More information is available on the Affinityfilms Facebook page.

