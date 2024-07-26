© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Aleutian Airway to resume service in Homer

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published July 26, 2024 at 4:09 PM AKDT
The sign for the Homer Airport Terminal on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Kenai Aviation will end regular flights to Homer at the end of this year.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The sign for the Homer Airport Terminal on Nov. 21, 2023.

Aleutian Airways is returning to Homer this fall.

The airline began flying between Anchorage and Homer last year on Sept. 19. They suspended services nearly seven months later due to a repaving project at the Homer Airport making the runway too narrow during the summer.

The airline is scheduled to fly to and from Anchorage twice a day on weekdays, and once a day on weekends.

They will be joining Ravn Alaska as the two airlines offering regular service from Homer to Anchorage.

Aleutian Airways also began a program last May where customers will be able to book flights and earn miles through Alaska Airlines.

Service will resume on Nov. 1.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
