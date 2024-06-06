Pratt Museum Faces Urgent Roof Repairs, Seeks City and State Funding for $1.3M Project

Founded in 1968, the Pratt Museum in Homer is dealing with severe structural issues due to deferred maintenance over the years, leading to a critical situation with the roof. The cost of repairing the roof has skyrocketed from an estimated $500,000 in 2007 to $1.3 million today.

The museum requests $350,000 from the City of Homer as part of a larger funding strategy. This plan includes asking the State of Alaska Legislature for $250,000, with support from Senator Gary Stevens, and another $250,000 from a Congressionally Directed Spending Request supported by Senator Lisa Murkowski. Additionally, the museum is seeking a $350,000 grant from the Rasmuson Foundation.

Executive Director Patricia Relay said a nomination form has been submitted to the Homer City Council as part of a capital improvement project. The goal is to secure part of the required funding and garner community support.

“The next step is finding a champion on the city council to support us,” she said.]

Damage to the roof has resulted in cracked beams and leaks, risking the exhibits and technology within the museum.

The building also faces issues with a faulty control unit for its ventilation and boiler systems, posing risks to the preservation of delicate artifacts. Despite these challenges, the museum is hosting exhibits, workshops, and more throughout the summer.

Communications manager Whitney Harness said the museum has partnered with Premier Alaska Tours to bring more tourists and cruise ship visitors to the museum.

“They really do love to visit Homer and we feel really excited to share more about the people and place of Kachemak Bay with those visitors,” Harness said.

Simon Lopez / KBBI The Harrington Cabin

Harness said the museum also received funding from the Homer Foundation to hire a high school intern later this month, who will assist in various programs.

“They are going to be working alongside us to make our public programs even better, and to help with harbor tours, to help with the Harrington Cabin and some other new exciting projects that we'll be able to share more about as time goes on,” she said.

In addition to the planned exhibits at the Homer Pratt Museum, various programs and workshops centered around its garden are scheduled throughout the summer. For more information about programs, exhibits, and events at the museum, visit theirwebsite.