AffinityFilms "My Third Act"

Faust made a name for himself in Anchorage as an entertainer and performer. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system, and moved to Homer to receive care. Together, he and AffinityFilms made the film, “My Third Act.”

AffinityFilms, a non-profit organization formed in 1982, produces films that promote social change in Alaska and across the country. The media company reached out to Faust to create a film exploring his experience with the disease, and its impact on his life. Mary Katzke is a producer and director at AffinityFilms and is the organization's founder. She knew Faust during his days living and working in Anchorage.

“He's had a long and varied career. Everything from engineering and road construction to being a stand-up comedian to being a professional athlete to entertaining children's parties,” Katzke said.

Katzke said one of the reasons they are showing the film is to introduce Faust to the community and to promote the counseling, medical care, and other services Homer has to offer.

“People who might want to reach out to him and be a part of his support system. But also just bringing awareness to Parkinson's disease. We have many services available in Homer for people facing special situations like that,” Katzke said.

George Faust will be in attendance, along with several members of the AffinityFilms board of directors, and will give a few presentations.

“My Third Act” will be shown alongside “The Last Ecstatic Days,” a Hospice of Homer feature film exploring the subject of death. The premiere will be at 5 pm on April 11 at the Homer Theatre.