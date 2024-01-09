Ackeith Simpson charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography offenses

Homer Police and Alaska State Troopers arrested Ackeith Simpson on Dec. 29. They charged Simpson with two counts of unlawful exploitation of a minor, second degree sexual abuse of a minor, third degree sexual abuse of a minor, distribution of child pornography, solicitation or production of an indecent picture of a minor, solicitation or production of an indecent picture of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Charging documents state officers arrested Simpson at his residence after receiving an anonymous tip and obtaining a search warrant.

Police held Simpson at Homer Community Jail before transferring him to Wildwood Correctional Complex on Jan. 3. He was also arraigned and assigned an attorney that same day at the Kenai Courthouse. The courts held a preliminary hearing yesterday afternoon. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.