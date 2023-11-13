City of Homer moving forward with green infrastructure project

For decades, the city of Homer has diverted stormwater into Kachemak Bay without treatment. Now, the city is working on creating green infrastructure to improve the stormwater entering the bay.

Early last year, city engineer and public works director Jan Keiser proposed four systems to improve the drainage system for the city’s stormwater. The systems utilize green infrastructure, and are some of the first in the state. Keiser said this type of infrastructure relies on wetlands and peatlands to treat stormwater, improving its quality.

“Green infrastructure relies on existing natural systems, so we're using the natural environment to help with the built environment that created the contamination,” she said.

So far, three of the four proposed projects are underway. One project includes treating water near Bishops Beach in a vault system before channeling it into Beluga Slough Wetlands for further treatment and restoring the natural area.

At two meetings last month, Homer City Council approved four contracts to appraise the project, as well as to construct specific parts for the vault that would filter out sediment and pollutants from the water. Altogether, the contracts are using nearly 180 thousand dollars from the city’s budget. The Homer Accelerated Roads and Trails fund – which consists of 0.75% of revenue generated from local sales tax – and a Department of Environmental Conservation grant provide the main funding.

However, this one system isn’t enough. Keiser said that another vault is needed nearby to handle the amount of stormwater in the area.

“We need something else and we found that something else at Hanson Avenue, but we don't have funding for Hanson Avenue,” she said, “so we'll need to go back to council and get additional funding for Hanson.”

Now, Keiser is working with contractors to study the wetlands and design the infrastructure to direct the water.

In addition to this system, the city is acquiring 50 acres of wetlands through the Kachemak Green Sponge Project. The wetlands would act as a nature based way to treat stormwater in the area while addressing drainage issues on two major streets – East End Road and Kachemak Drive.

“We are in the process of surveying, doing appraisals of the property, replanting some of the property where that's necessary and doing design work for the stormwater works themselves,” Keiser said.

The city granted thirty thousand dollars to the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust to help them acquire the land, and is waiting for approval on a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for this project. Keiser expects the actual land acquisition should take place over the course of two to three years.

Other projects awaiting funding include purchasing wetlands near Ben Walters park and diverting stormwater on Baycrest Hill near the Sterling Highway.

Keiser said that these projects can address issues with erosion the city has been facing for years.

“Part of the problem with stormwater is that it will find its own place to go,” she said, “so by creating these green infrastructure systems, we provide positive pathways for the water to go where we want it to go, where we're able to manage where the erosion is occurring and mitigate against that.”

These projects have been in motion and have had support since early 2022. The Public Works Department plans to continue survey and construction work, as well as request additional funding in the next fiscal year.