Homer Landfill fire leads to partial weekend closure

Homer Fire Department, Kachemak Emergency Services and Western Emergency Services responded to a fire at the Homer Landfill last Friday.

Kachemak Emergency Services Fire Chief Robert Cicciarella said that the fire’s cause couldn’t be determined. Firefighters used roughly sixty thousand gallons of water to put out the flames and monitored the situation into the evening.

Throughout the weekend, landfill staff began moving debris and put water on hot spots.

There were no injuries from the fire.

Cicciarella said calls like these put a strain on the departments, and that numerous firefighters from Homer Volunteer Fire Department that responded to this fire also went with a tanker from Western Emergency Services to put out a structural fire that started later that night.

The landfill closed its Construction and Demolition cell, but remained open for home disposal and recycling. The Kenai Peninsula Borough website says they will reopen today.

Correction: This story was updated on Oct. 25, 2023 to clarify firefighters from Homer Volunteer Fire Department went to put out a structural fire with a tanker from Western Emergency Services, not just the latter.