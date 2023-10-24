© 2023 KBBI
Homer Landfill fire leads to partial weekend closure

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published October 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM AKDT
Smoke rising from a fire at Homer Landfill on Friday, Oct. 20. The fire led to the landfill closing partially over the weekend.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
Smoke rising from a fire at Homer Landfill on Friday, Oct. 20. The fire led to the landfill closing partially over the weekend.

Homer Fire Department, Kachemak Emergency Services and Western Emergency Services responded to a fire at the Homer Landfill last Friday.

Kachemak Emergency Services Fire Chief Robert Cicciarella said that the fire’s cause couldn’t be determined. Firefighters used roughly sixty thousand gallons of water to put out the flames and monitored the situation into the evening.

Throughout the weekend, landfill staff began moving debris and put water on hot spots.

There were no injuries from the fire.

Cicciarella said calls like these put a strain on the departments, and that numerous firefighters from Homer Volunteer Fire Department that responded to this fire also went with a tanker from Western Emergency Services to put out a structural fire that started later that night.

The landfill closed its Construction and Demolition cell, but remained open for home disposal and recycling. The Kenai Peninsula Borough website says they will reopen today.

Correction: This story was updated on Oct. 25, 2023 to clarify firefighters from Homer Volunteer Fire Department went to put out a structural fire with a tanker from Western Emergency Services, not just the latter.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
