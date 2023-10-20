Homer Volunteer Fire Department responds to boat fire on Homer Spit

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a boat fire last Monday on the Homer Spit. Fire Chief Mark Kirko said firefighters responded to a call in the early afternoon about smoke on a large vessel.

They arrived and found a small fire below deck of a dive platform. Within about an hour, they worked to extinguish it and ventilate smoke.

The fire department initially called for assistance from Kachemak Emergency Services and Kenai Peninsula Borough Western Emergency Services, but canceled the call after getting the fire under control.

Kirko reported no injuries from the fire, and that they have not confirmed its cause.