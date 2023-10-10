© 2023 KBBI
Borough assembly certifies elections and gives update on proposed emergency service area

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM AKDT
From left to right: Sterling member Bill Elam, Nikiski member Peter Ribbens, Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, incoming Kenai member Ryan Tunseth and incoming Homer member Kelly Cooper being sworn in at a borough assembly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
From left to right: Sterling member Bill Elam, Nikiski member Peter Ribbens, Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, incoming Kenai member Ryan Tunseth and incoming Homer member Kelly Cooper being sworn in at a borough assembly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough certified their elections at Tuesday's assembly meeting, swearing in Kelly Cooper for Homer’s assembly seat.

Cooper, a former assembly member, will take the place of Assembly Member Lane Chesley, who did not run for reelection.

Cooper ran against former Homer City Council member Heath Smith and won with 60.5%, or 764 votes.

Sterling member Bill Elam, Nikiski member Peter Ribbens, and borough mayor Peter Micciche were all reelected, and Ryan Tunseth was elected, replacing Kenai member Richard Derkevorkian.

The borough also appointed Troy Staggs for the Seward seat on the Borough Planning Commission as part of approving the meeting’s agenda.

In a report during the meeting, Borough Mayor Peter Micciche provided an update on a plan establishing an eastern peninsula emergency service area encompassing Cooper Landing, Moose Pass, Bear Creek, Seward, Lowell Point and Hope. He presented the plan to Seward City Council on Monday. Micciche wanted to reassure residents that he would work with people in the area to create the plan before putting it to vote on a ballot.

Since late last month, he has met with fire department leadership in Bear Creek and Cooper Landing, and hopes to have residents vote on establishing the area on the next ballot.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
