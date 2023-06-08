Homer Pride presents 2023 Homer Pride Week

An inclusive volunteer-run group called Homer Pride works to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion for both the LGBTQ+ community and society at large. They aim to support all community members by fostering acceptance, understanding, and empowerment, focusing on assisting BIPOCs and people with disabilities.

Homer Pride coordinates a range of celebrations of diversity and projects that offer people safe spaces, resources, and assistance.

Next week, Homer Pride will put on the annual Homer Pride Week.

Thursday, June 15 there will be lawn games like cornhole, a fire to visit around, along with food served by PikaPika Bento and brews by Grace Ridge Brewery.

Then, Friday 16, there will be bingo at Homer Brewery.

An opportunity to do morning yoga kicks off an eventful Saturday. Following yoga, there will be a community walk from the HERC building to WKFL Park. The community is invited to meet at HERC at 11:30 and depart at noon for the park.

The culmination of pride week will be a “Liberation Celebration” at WKFL immediately following the community walk. There will be various speakers, food, vendors, performers, and music.

Jerrina Reed is the president of the Homer Pride planning committee. She said there are still opportunities to take part in the event.

“If you're an epic storyteller, or you used to go to Alice's and do the talent show, back before COVID please come share your talent with us on our stage, you're gonna have a group of people, they're just fascinated to hear your story, see your talent, we still have space, you can go to our website at www.homerakpride.com. And you can fill out a volunteer application, or a performer application and we still have space for a couple more vendors,” Reed said.

Winter Marshall-Allen, another member of the Homer Pride says the celebration, along with all the other events that make up pride week, is open to everyone.

“There are six of us that for the last five years have planned an event that has fluctuated from 250 to almost 500 people attending. So Homer has the ability to show up our community has the ability to show up and we're inviting you to do so. If you want to come and participate as a spectator we welcome you to do so if you have a business or a talent that you would like to share, we would welcome you to do so. If you are a Black community member or a member of Black ancestor ship, we invite you to come and be a part of this safe space,” Marshall-Allen said.

Fire, Food, and Brew at Grace Ridge Brewery will be Thursday at 8.

Pride Bingo at Homer Brewery will be Friday at 5:30.

Saturday's community walk departs the HERC building at noon and the Liberation Celebration will start at 12:30.