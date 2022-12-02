© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

One dead in Anchor Point crash

KBBI | By Sabine Poux, KDLL
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM AKST
sterling highway.jpg
Hope McKenney
/
KBBI
The Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point.

Updated 5 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision killed one, injured another and closed the Sterling Highway in both directions for several hours Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said they received a call just after noon Friday about the collision, at mile 162 of the Sterling Highway, near Anchor Point. Troopers found a Dodge pickup truck and a Kia SUV had collided, head-on, in the highway’s southbound lane. The driver of the SUV was found dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup was experiencing pain and was transported to South Peninsula Hospital for treatment, according to the trooper dispatch. Troopers said next of kin of the deceased were contacted and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The road reopened in both directions around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel. He said troopers plan on identifying the deceased on Saturday.

You can check ongoing traffic conditions here.

Tags
Local News Alaska State TroopersAnchor PointSterling Highway
Sabine Poux, KDLL
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL in Kenai. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula at KDLL, but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux, KDLL