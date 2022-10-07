Hot button issues dominate gubernatorial debate in Homer last night. Listen here.

The Homer Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate Thursday night at Lands End Resort with candidates for the Alaska governor’s race.

Democratic candidate Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, along with former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce — who showed up unexpectedly — discussed their stances on a number of hot button issues. All three hope to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who declined an invitation to the event.

Listen to the whole debate here.