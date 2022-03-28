Homer Council on the Arts recently completed their 24 th annual writer’s conference on the Kenai Peninsula for writers of all ages and adult winners in the competition for poetry, fiction and non-fiction gathered to read for an audience at the Arts Council gallery on Thursday evening.

“There were more entries this year than last year, which is great,” said HCOA director Scott Bartlett. “It’s definitely looking like the interest is growing again.” “We ran the writer’s contest for many years and then there was a spell where we didn’t hold it. Last year Tom Bodett and Company stepped up to be the main sponsor with prize funding,” he said.

The competition is also supported by the Homer Chamber of Commerce, the Homer Bookstore and Kenai River Books. The Homer News and Peninsula Clarion provide assistance too with publication of the stories.

The youth will be reading on Friday April 9th, which is during Homer’s Jubilee Arts month.