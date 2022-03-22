Raffle for State Game Sanctuary

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will hold a raffle for access for two more

visitors to the McNeil River State Game Sanctuary this summer.

The McNeil River sanctuary is about 100 miles west of Homer on the Alaska Peninsula.

Around 144 individual brown bears have been documented feeding on the sanctuary’s

tide flats and salmon streams during summer with as many as 74 bears observed at

one time.

ADF&G and the Alaska Board of Game manage public access to the sanctuary.

Over 1,000 applicants try each year for the few permits issued by lottery each summer.

The 2022 season lottery recently concluded and ADF&G is issuing the 242 permits;

but two additional permits are being offered through a raffle.

Revenue generated from this raffle will help support wildlife conservation through the

Outdoor Heritage Foundation of Alaska - including projects in Alaska state sanctuaries

and refuges, and education in outdoor traditions.

One winner will be selected and entitled to assign the two permits.

The permit holders will also be provided lodging in Homer, Alaska

and seaplane transportation to the sanctuary.

Tickets are on sale through 11:59 p.m. on April 24, 2022.

Further information and online ticket purchases are available at OHFA’s website

at www.OHFAK.org. Individual raffle tickets cost $20, or 6 for $100, and 40 for $500.