Davis Competed in 9th Annual Texas Mead Cup

Homer City Council member Jason Davis is the owner operator of Sweetgale Meadworks in Homer.

Davis recently won “Best in Show” at the 9th annual Texas Mead Cup in La Grange, Texas.

There were 92 entries from 18 U.S. states and the province of Quebec

Davis took first place in the “berry melomel” category. A melomel is a honey wine made with berries or

fruit. Sweetgale Meadworks’s melomel was also chosen as the grand prize winner in the “Best in Show”

category.