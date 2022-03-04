Davis Competed in 9th Annual Texas Mead Cup
Homer City Council member Jason Davis won "Best in Show" in the "berry melomel" category.
Homer City Council member Jason Davis is the owner operator of Sweetgale Meadworks in Homer.
Davis recently won “Best in Show” at the 9th annual Texas Mead Cup in La Grange, Texas.
There were 92 entries from 18 U.S. states and the province of Quebec
Davis took first place in the “berry melomel” category. A melomel is a honey wine made with berries or
fruit. Sweetgale Meadworks’s melomel was also chosen as the grand prize winner in the “Best in Show”
category.