© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Davis Competed in 9th Annual Texas Mead Cup

KBBI | By Kathleen Gustafson
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM AKST

Homer City Council member Jason Davis won "Best in Show" in the "berry melomel" category.

Homer City Council member Jason Davis is the owner operator of Sweetgale Meadworks in Homer.

Davis recently won “Best in Show” at the 9th annual Texas Mead Cup in La Grange, Texas.

There were 92 entries from 18 U.S. states and the province of Quebec

Davis took first place in the “berry melomel” category. A melomel is a honey wine made with berries or

fruit. Sweetgale Meadworks’s melomel was also chosen as the grand prize winner in the “Best in Show”

category.

Local News
Kathleen Gustafson
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson