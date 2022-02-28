AHFC Offers Assistance for Homeowners

Starting today, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation begins its search for homeowners who need financial assistance due to the pandemic.

The program, Alaska Housing Homeowner Assistance, will distribute funds that can be used to pay mortgage payments, property taxes and utilities, insurance premiums and homeowner association dues.

Stacy Barnes, spokesperson for AHFC says the program doesn’t start accepting applications until March 14. On February 28, she says, potential applicants can go to the website, answer a few questions and find out if they qualify for aid. The amount that a household is eligible for depends on a formula.

“Because it’s based on area median income and it’s also based on your household size. Which is precisely why we developed this pre-registration tool. By entering some very basic information, they will know whether they are eligible for this relief,” Barned said.

To find out if you are eligible, go to alaskahousingrelief.org or find more information and a link at the City of Homer website.