Bunnell Arts by Air: Tim Easton

KBBI | By Jeff Lockwood
Published August 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM AKDT
Tim Easton

KBBI and Bunnell Street Arts Center's latest entry in Bunnell Arts By Air is Tim Easton.

American songwriter Tim Easton was born on the Canadian border in upstate New York and spent his formative years living in Tokyo, Japan and Akron, Ohio. Traveling early and often, he learned the ways of the road and rails and spent 7 years as a bonafide troubadour, making his way around Europe, playing the streets and clubs, living in Paris, London, Madrid, Prague, Dublin, and wherever he laid his hat. It was this period of time when he developed his songwriting style - folk based storytelling and personal traveling tales, often peppered with bold confessions or "tell it as it is" reality. Rolling Stone Magazine praised him as "having a novelist's sense of humanity."

This concert was recorded August 13, 2021.

Jeff Lockwood
Jeff Lockwood spent years on fishing boats, oyster farms, and in kitchens before ending up at KBBI, first as a volunteer, then as the morning host, and now as the person who makes sure the sound goes to the right place. He's also the producer and host of Check the Pantry,
