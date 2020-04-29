Storytime Anytime: My Father's Dragon, Book One
For the young, and young at heart, KBBI is happy to present Storytime Anytime with Claudia Haines. Tune in at your leisure to the three book series of My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett, published by Random House Books and read by Claudia Haines.
Are you ready for a story?
Book One: My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett published by Random House Books
My Father's Dragon Chapter Two
My Father's Dragon Chapter Three
My Father's Dragon Chapter Four
My Father's Dragon Chapter 5
My Father's Dragon Chapter Six
My Father's Dragon Chapter Seven
My Father's Dragon Chapter Eight
My Father's Dragon Chapter Nine
My Father's Dragon Chapter Ten
There is more! Are you ready for the next book in the My Father's Dragon series?
