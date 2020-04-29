Storytime Anytime: My Father's Dragon, Book One

For the young, and young at heart, KBBI is happy to present Storytime Anytime with Claudia Haines. Tune in at your leisure to the three book series of My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett, published by Random House Books and read by Claudia Haines.

Are you ready for a story?

Book One: My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett published by Random House Books

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap2.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Two Listen • 6:23

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap3.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Three Listen • 6:35

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap4.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Four Listen • 4:48

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap5.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter 5 Listen • 5:43

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap6.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Six Listen • 6:22

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap7.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Seven Listen • 4:07

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap8.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Eight Listen • 5:17

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap9.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Nine Listen • 4:32

StorytimeAnytimewithHPL.MFDchap10.mp3 My Father's Dragon Chapter Ten Listen • 5:17

There is more! Are you ready for the next book in the My Father's Dragon series?

Click here to continue your adventure and listen to Elmer and the Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett.

Looking for Book Three, The Dragons of Blueland by Ruth Stiles Gannett? Click Here.