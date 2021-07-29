© 2021 KBBI
COVID-19

COVID Brief -Thurs, July 29: COVID-19 surge escalates in Alaska and on the Kenai Peninsula

KBBI | By Kathleen Gustafson
Published July 29, 2021 at 10:34 AM AKDT
COVID BRIEF EPISODE IMAGE

 

   Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital join KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson to answer questions from the listeners and give an update on COVID positivity rates, vaccination rates and mitigation against the Delta variant.

AK DHSS says to expect and prepare for rapidly increasing incidence of COVID-19 in the community.
 

 You can get a free COVID-19 test or a vaccine 

 seven days a week at the COVID Test and Vaccine Clinic at 4201 Bartlett Street.

 Vaccine is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

 Tests are available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 If you have any questions about free, walk-in vaccines or tests

or if you want to talk to SPH's 24-hour COVID Nurse, call (907) 235-0235. 

 For more information go to sphosp.org.          

