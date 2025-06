Join us for Concert on the Lawn, July 12th, Noon-7pm, at Karen Hornaday Park in Homer.

Click Here for Tickets:

Band Lineup:

Jenny Baker, The Discopians, The Owen Duffy Band, Jim Maloney & John Cottingham, English Bay Band, Cosmic Creature Club.

Vendors:

Shiva Boom Falafelz

Dolce Lucca

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection

Kachemak Heritage Land Trust

AK Tie Dye & Alaska Rug Company

Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic

SalmonState

Cook Inletkeeper

Haven House

Vendor Applications (4 slots left)

Food Vendor Applications (2 slots left)

Sponsors:

Alaska Solar

The Porcupine Theater

The Kannery

Nomad Shelters

Horizon Satellite

Sponsor Application