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You Are Not Alone: A support group for connection, healing, recovery & growth

You Are Not Alone: A support group for connection, healing, recovery & growth

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection and South Peninsula Haven House are co-hosting You Are Not Alone: A 12-week Recovery & Wellness Group, providing support for connection, healing, relapse prevention, recovery and personal growth. The weekly group meets on Mondays through August 31 and will be held twice from 1-2 pm and 5-6 pm, with both sessions delivering the same material. Attendees may choose either time.This group is held at the Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection building, 111 West Pioneer Avenue. Topics are as follows: June 29 Creating Safety Plans, July 6 Problem Patterns, July 13 Deconstructing Constructs, July 20 Substance Use and Shame, July 27 Emotional Intelligence, August 3 Self Esteem through Accountability, August 10 Assertiveness, August 17 Effective Communication, August 24 Healthy Relationships, August 31 Empathy and Acceptance.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection
Every week through Aug 31, 2026.
Monday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Monday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection
907-435-0504
info@kbayrecovery.org
http://kbayrecovery.org/
Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection
111 West Pioneer Avenue
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-435-0504
info@kbayrecovery.org
kbayrecovery.org