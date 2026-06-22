You Are Not Alone: A support group for connection, healing, recovery & growth

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection and South Peninsula Haven House are co-hosting You Are Not Alone: A 12-week Recovery & Wellness Group, providing support for connection, healing, relapse prevention, recovery and personal growth. The weekly group meets on Mondays through August 31 and will be held twice from 1-2 pm and 5-6 pm, with both sessions delivering the same material. Attendees may choose either time.This group is held at the Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection building, 111 West Pioneer Avenue. Topics are as follows: June 29 Creating Safety Plans, July 6 Problem Patterns, July 13 Deconstructing Constructs, July 20 Substance Use and Shame, July 27 Emotional Intelligence, August 3 Self Esteem through Accountability, August 10 Assertiveness, August 17 Effective Communication, August 24 Healthy Relationships, August 31 Empathy and Acceptance.

