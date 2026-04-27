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World Labyrinth Day

World Labyrinth Day

1 p.m.: Labyrinth Walk- Walk "as One at One." People all over the world will be walking labyrinths to create a traveling wave of peace at 1 p.m. their own time. We will walk St. Augustine's outdoor labyrinth, so dress warmly.
1:30 p.m.: Prayer flag and rock painting. Soup, sandwiches, tea & coffee. Location (inside vs. outside) TBD, depending upon weather.

St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
907-235-8975
mullikin@xyz.net
http://www.saintaugustineshomer.org/
St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
619 Sterling Highway
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-8975
mullikin@xyz.net
http://www.saintaugustineshomer.org/