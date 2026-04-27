World Labyrinth Day

1 p.m.: Labyrinth Walk- Walk "as One at One." People all over the world will be walking labyrinths to create a traveling wave of peace at 1 p.m. their own time. We will walk St. Augustine's outdoor labyrinth, so dress warmly.

1:30 p.m.: Prayer flag and rock painting. Soup, sandwiches, tea & coffee. Location (inside vs. outside) TBD, depending upon weather.