World Labyrinth Day
World Labyrinth Day
1 p.m.: Labyrinth Walk- Walk "as One at One." People all over the world will be walking labyrinths to create a traveling wave of peace at 1 p.m. their own time. We will walk St. Augustine's outdoor labyrinth, so dress warmly.
1:30 p.m.: Prayer flag and rock painting. Soup, sandwiches, tea & coffee. Location (inside vs. outside) TBD, depending upon weather.
St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
907-235-8975
mullikin@xyz.net
St. Augustine's Episcopal Church
619 Sterling HighwayHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-8975
mullikin@xyz.net