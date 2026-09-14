Workshop: Repairing by Hand w/ Amy Meissner

Repairing by Hand

Saturday October 3, 11-2 pm | $10 – $40 sliding scale

Plain weave darning, patching, embroidery and Sashiko – We will discuss techniques and tools for repairing socks, sweaters, and lightweight/fashion denim or woven fabrics with needle and thread. Exposure to other people’s repairs and solutions broaden all our skills. Various yarns, needles, and tools will be provided. If you have extra, please consider sharing with others. If you require a specific color yarn, please source in advance. Registration required: https://bunnell-street-arts-center.square.site/tickets-workshops