Working with Indigenous Knowledge and Marine Mammals in Alaska, at KBC, 9/30, 6 pm

Join Dr. Henry Huntington at Kachemak Bay Campus for a presentation about how researchers have developed a greater appreciation for Indigenous knowledge, experience, and stewardship of marine mammals and their environments. Explore how Alaska Native knowledge about marine mammals contributes to, confirms, or at times contradicts academic knowledge, and how such research can be done respectfully and ethically. This presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 30 at 6 pm in Pioneer Hall at Kachemak Bay Campus. For more information call (907) 4235-1674