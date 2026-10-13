Wisdom Weavers of the World - Grand Council, Saturday, October 17

This Saturday, the Wisdom Weavers of the World Grand Council brings together Wisdom Keepers from across the Americas, Southern Africa, Siberia, Australia, and beyond in an annual meeting to discuss, "What does Mother Earth Need Right Now?"

On Saturday morning, October 17, at 8:30 am at Kachemak Bay Campus, Ilarion Merculieff (mer-KYOO-lee-eff) and Marituly Mejia will introduce the Grand Council annual gathering. Join us on campus to learn about the Wisdom Weavers of the World (WWW) and stay with Ilarion for the online gathering on Zoom starting at 9:00 AM Anchorage time.

Wisdom Weavers of the World is a collaborative project that brings together Elders and Earth activists to share Indigenous wisdom and sacred teachings. They host events to gather with one another and produce recordings to share messages that help shift consciousness and instructions for how to live in balance and harmony with the natural world.

For information about how to participate online on your own, please visit https://www.gcill.world/upcoming-events or call (907) 235-1674.