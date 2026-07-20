Wetlands and Watersheds Guided Hikes

Hike through meadows of fireweed, dense spruce forest, and rolling wetlands at the headwaters of Fritz Creek. Guided by our expert naturalists, you will learn about local flora and fauna as well as the importance of wetlands to this environment. Keep an eye out for moose grazing on willow or black bears digging for roots. Learn about how we are working to protect this critical environment through ongoing monitoring and research.

This is a moderate hike on maintained trails with moderate elevation change.