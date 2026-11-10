Wellness Wednesday: What’s Next in Alaskan Functional Medicine

What’s on the horizon for functional medicine in Alaska? Dr. Rob Downey of Seaworthy Functional Medicine will share a look at new approaches, emerging ideas, and where he sees the field headed next.

After, we’ll have an hour of gentle yoga for healthy aging led by Ramona Pearce. We’ll learn how to practice many simple, accessible yoga poses that cultivate body strength and balance. This is a great practice for healthy aging and for students new to yoga. Flexibility, balance, strength, stress reduction and a better link between mind and body are available to everyone.

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!