Wellness Wednesday: Understanding Pain: How Your Brain and Body Work Together

What if understanding pain could help you change your relationship with it? Learn from Karen Northrop, DPT, OCS about Pain Neuroscience Education (PNE), an approach that explores how the brain and nervous system process pain. Discover how changing your understanding of pain can help reduce its impact, improve movement, and support everyday function.

After, we’ll have an hour of gentle yoga for healthy aging led by Ramona Pearce. We’ll learn how to practice many simple, accessible yoga poses that cultivate body strength and balance. This is a great practice for healthy aging and for students new to yoga. Flexibility, balance, strength, stress reduction and a better link between mind and body are available to everyone.

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!