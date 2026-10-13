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Wellness Wednesday: The Functional Medicine Approach to Body Composition and GLP Use

Wellness Wednesday: The Functional Medicine Approach to Body Composition and GLP Use

Curious about GLP-1 medications? Join Heather Moon, NP at Seaworthy Functional Medicine for an informative conversation about how GLP-1s work, who they may benefit, and what to know before considering them.

After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!

Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

South Peninsula Hospital
https://www.sphosp.org/
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,
Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
https://kpc.alaska.edu/