Wellness Wednesday: The Functional Medicine Approach to Body Composition and GLP Use
Wellness Wednesday: The Functional Medicine Approach to Body Composition and GLP Use
Curious about GLP-1 medications? Join Heather Moon, NP at Seaworthy Functional Medicine for an informative conversation about how GLP-1s work, who they may benefit, and what to know before considering them.
After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.
As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Peninsula Hospital
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu