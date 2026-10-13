Wellness Wednesday: The Functional Medicine Approach to Body Composition and GLP Use

Curious about GLP-1 medications? Join Heather Moon, NP at Seaworthy Functional Medicine for an informative conversation about how GLP-1s work, who they may benefit, and what to know before considering them.

After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!