Wellness Wednesday: Staying Safe: Practical Skills for De-escalation & Conflict
Wellness Wednesday: Staying Safe: Practical Skills for De-escalation & Conflict
With over 25 years of experience in Alaska law enforcement and a background in community safety and self-defense education, Ryan Browning will share practical strategies for recognizing and responding to conflict before situations escalate. Drawing from his experience in law enforcement and medical defense, Ryan will discuss situational awareness, de-escalation, and simple skills for keeping yourself and others safe in everyday situations.
After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.
As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Peninsula Hospital
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu