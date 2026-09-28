Wellness Wednesday: Self-Care Without Self-Judgment: Learning to Listen to Your Whole Self

What if self-care were less about trying to improve or control ourselves and more about learning to listen? Join Stephanie Dickerson, LMT, for an experiential exploration of self-care as loving attention rather than anxious self-improvement.

Through reflection and simple embodied practices, participants will explore four layers of well-being: what sustains the body, what feeds or consumes our energy, what we are experiencing inside, and how we relate to what we find. Together, we’ll practice recognizing what is asking for care and choosing an appropriate response—whether that means nourishing a basic need, moving energy, making room for a feeling, establishing a boundary, seeking support or investigating a persistent symptom. Participants will leave with a practical framework for listening to themselves and responding with greater care and choice.