Wellness Wednesday: Navigating Cancer Care on the Kenai Peninsula

Join Kelly Marre, LCSW, from Central Peninsula Oncology for an informative and compassionate conversation about navigating cancer care on the Kenai Peninsula. Kelly will explore the realities of living with cancer in our rural community, including accessing treatment and local and regional resources, managing the financial and emotional challenges of cancer, communicating with care teams, and building meaningful support and connection. She will also discuss the role of the oncology social worker and how community resources, social support, and connection can help patients, survivors, and caregivers feel less alone throughout the cancer journey.

After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!