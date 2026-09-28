Wellness Wednesday: More Than Hot Flashes: What Menopause Does to Your Bones, Joints, Brain, and Heart

Most of us were told menopause means hot flashes and a few bad nights of sleep. Almost no one was told about the frozen shoulder at 49, the tendon that won't heal, the bone density that quietly drops, or the shifts in memory, mood, and heart health that arrive with it. Menopause isn't a phase that happens to your thermostat: it's a whole-body transition, and estrogen has receptors nearly everywhere.

Join Renda Knapp, MD, of SPH Seaside Women's Care for a plainspoken conversation about what's actually happening in the body during perimenopause and beyond: bones and fracture risk, joints and tendons, sleep, mood and cognition, cardiovascular and metabolic health, and sexual and urinary changes. Dr. Knapp will cover where menopausal hormone therapy fits, the real benefits, the real risks, who tends to be a good candidate and who isn't, along with the non-hormonal options and the lifestyle levers that matter most for long-term health. This presentation is especially relevant if you're in your forties and wondering whether what you're feeling "counts" yet. Partners, friends, and anyone who wants to understand are welcome.With three decades in obstetrics and gynecology and a particular passion for this stage of life, she'll leave plenty of time for questions, including the ones you've been too embarrassed to ask.

After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!